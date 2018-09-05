PART of the A12 will be closed all night throughout next week as engineers repair a bridge.

The road will be closed northbound between junction 27, at Colchester south, and junction 28, at Colchester Stadium between 8pm and 6am between Monday, September 10, and Friday, September 14.

#A12 northbound junct 27(Colchester south A133) to junct 28 (stadium) CLOSED nights Mon 10-Fri 14 Sept 8pm-6amDiversion junct 27 via Cymbeline Way (Remembrance Ave), Cowdray Ave & A1232 Ipswich Rd back to junct 29 (Colchester north A120 east) Bridge repair by @HighwaysEAST pic.twitter.com/hQtZUr2cl7 — Essex Highways (@essexhighways) September 5, 2018

A diversion will be in place along the Avenue of Remembrance, Cowdray Avenue and Ipswich Road, to rejoin the A12 at junction 29.