A SCHOOLGIRL has braved the shave for Macmillan and young people affected by hairloss by donating her locks to the Little Princess Trust to be turned into a wig.

Connie Parham's armpit-length hair was shaved down to a number seven for those people with cancer and other chronic illnesses who have lost or are unable to grow their hair back, she explained.

Doing so has raised £200 for Macmillan cancer support already with help also from Pier Avenue Baptist Church, having originally set just a £10 target.

Reflecting on her bold new look, she said: "I'm quite happy with it but I'm still getting used to the fact that I've not got a lot of hair.

"When it was being cut I felt gobsmacked. I didn't believe it was happening.

"I didn't actually see it while it was being done. My sister lent me her phone but I couldn't see much."

Prior to the big chop, the Alton Park Junior School pupil, of Clacton, was unfazed by her upcoming makeover.

She said: "I was very excited, a bit nervous too but I was looking forward to it, and more excited than worried.

"My aunt had cancer and also someone I know has braved the shave.

"I'd just like to help those people who have cancer and can't grow their hair back."

Connie does not see her auntie Sam, from Bedford, very often, but their regular contact on the phone, plus having known people who died of cancer gave her a "bee in her bonnet," mum Miriam, of Clacton, said.

At first she wanted to go bald but with style advice from mum and dad, Connie, ten, settled on a longer do.

Mum-of-two Miriam said: "The last time Connie's hair was short was as a toddler.

"Cancer isn't something we talk about a lot but she's aware of it, and has been a woman on a mission.

"My hair is almost at shoulder-length and I think I might grow it now because it's such a great cause. The more wigs the Little Princess Trust get, the better."

The aspiring Labour politician's next endeavour is raising money for homeless people at an upcoming rally in London.

Donate to Connie Parham here.