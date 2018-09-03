POLICE are appealing for information after burglars targeted homes in Clacton.

Crooks stole a PlayStation 4 and a laptop computer following a raid on a flat on Nayland Drive.

The burglars broke into the property between 9am and 10.30am on Wednesday, August 15.

Officers are also appealing for information following an attempted burglary in Church Crescent.

It is believed that someone attempted to enter a property between 11pm, on August 25, and 7.30am on August 26.

If you have any information, call Clacton CID on 101.