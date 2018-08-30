A MOTORIST was freed by fire crews after being left trapped following a crash in Clacton.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Coopers Lane at about 4.15pm on Wednesday.

The collision, which happened close to the road's Co-op Daily store, involved a silver Mercedes car and a white van.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Clacton fire station were called to the scene and used cutting equipment to free the trapped person.

He added: "On arrival crews reported that one person was trapped inside their vehicle following the incident, which involved one other vehicle.

"Firefighters freed the casualty by 5.14pm before leaving them in the care of the ambulance service."

Police and East of England Ambulance Service paramedics were also called to the scene.