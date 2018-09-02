DOGS will no longer be welcome inside Wetherspoons pubs, the chain has announced.

As of September 10, only assistance dogs will be allowed inside a JD Wetherspoon, a move rolled out across nearly 1,000 pubs including Clacton's the Moon and Starfish in Marine Parade East, the Bottle Kiln in Harwich, the Playhouse in Colchester town centre, and the Rose and Crown, Maldon.

The reason being, according to Wetherspoons' spokesman Eddie Gershon, is "even well behaved dogs can be unpredictable".

He added: "We welcome a lot of children and families, and younger children in particular, can be unpredictable around dogs, and many are scared of dogs.

“We serve a lot of food. Unfortunately, not all owners are diligent over cleaning up dog mess."

A no-dogs policy was first introduced shortly after the company was founded in 1979, but has relaxed over the years.

But "after much consultation, we will now be strictly enforcing this policy everywhere," a Wetherspoons' statement said.

The new rule will also apply to all outside areas.

