INTERNATIONAL stars Little Mix will receive a fitting tribute when four talented performers do their best to imitate the real thing.

The Little Mix Experience is set to be a jam-packed concert and a mirror image of one of the X Factor’s finest exports.

Expect breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and some of the finest vocals in the country.

The performers are bursting with personality, putting on a high-energy show from beginning to end.

Avid fans can expect to hear all of Little Mix’s greatest hits, including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You and Secret Love Song.

Performer Shannan Cairns, who plays Perrie Edwards, is also the choreographer and creative director of the show.

Shannan said: “The audience can expect a high energy performance for all the family to enjoy.

“We will play all the hits from Little Mix, from the very beginning until now, along with replicate dance routines and costumes.

“It really is the full Little Mix experience.”

The show is put on by Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney to provide a wide repertoire of touring shows for theatre.

Julie said: “This faithfully recreates Little Mix’s greatest hits, emulating the style, sound and dance moves.”

The Little Mix Experience will be staged at the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, on Friday, October 12 at 6pm.

Tickets for the tribute show cost £16 and can be booked by calling the West Cliffe Theatre box office on 01255 433344.

Tickets are also available online here.