A FORMER professional footballer turned devout Christian will share the story of his life when he pays a visit to Frinton Free Church.

Linvoy Primus is a legendary figure to fans of Portsmouth FC, having earned their respect throughout his nine years with the club.

The Linvoy Primus Community Stand at Fratton Park remains as a monument to his services.

But it was his subsequent work for a wide range of charities which would later earn him an MBE.

Together with his family he became a regular churchgoer in 2001, crediting his religion with “making his heart whole and complete”.

Throughout his career he battled depression, financial difficulties and rejection, but remained a fan favourite thanks to his attitude and work ethic.

He went on to raise £100,000 for Prospect Children’s School, in Ibadan, Nigeria, and a new medical centre, school and orphanage for a village in Goa, by walking the Great Wall of China.

The Rev Mark Massey, of Frinton Free Church, said: “We are delighted that he is coming to share his story and experiences.

“Amongst all the star names at Portsmouth Football Club in recent years, no player has been more popular than Linvoy Primus.

“Linvoy will be sharing his inspirational story of his life in football and how through his amazing conversion to Christianity, he triumphantly overcame disillusionment, lack of self-belief and numerous rejections, which led to a life and career that has been totally transformed.

“Don’t miss what will surely be an exciting and inspirational evening.”

Primus released his well-received autobiography Transformed in 2007 and is joint founder of Christian charity Faith and Football.

He retired from football in 2009 and was awarded an MBE in the 2015 New Year Honours list for his contribution to football and charities.

Primus will give his inspirational talk at Frinton Free Church on Friday, September 7, at 7.30pm. The event is free.