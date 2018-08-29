FOR most spectators, the Clacton Airshow is a glorious and triumphant display of acrobatic aerial prowess.

But for retiring RAF serviceman Dale Windle, the show is the very inspiration behind his 23 year career.

Throughout his two decades of service, Chief Technician Windle has completed 16 tours of Iraq and four of Afghanistan.

He has worked with powerful military aircraft, including the Tornado, Hercules and the top of the line Atlas A400.

With Dale, 39, set to call time on his glittering career next year, he was asked to name his perfect parting gift.

He selected the Atlas as the aircraft of choice to conduct a flyover in his honour during Saturday’s display.

Unfortunately he arrived back in the country from operations too late to witness it, but praised his team for the tribute.

He said: “We were planning for three months.

“I am retiring next year and I was asked what I would like to do as a leaving present.

“The Clacton Airshow is what made me want to join the RAF.

“It is very emotional, unfortunately I lost my mum last year and my family were all on the beach, my aunts and uncles, my sister and dad.

“They took it as slow as possible during the display, but this is the fastest propeller aircraft in the World. “It is an amazing bit of kit, state of the art.”

As an engineer, it is Dale’s job to make sure the aircraft are safe and combat ready.

He said: “The biggest thing is the teamwork and the comradery, you are doing it for each other.” Dale was raised in Clacton and was a keen sportsman.

He was part of England’s Under-16 water polo squad and RAF rugby team.

He said: “I left Clacton County High School in 1995 and joined the RAF in 1996, at the earliest possible time I could.

“I was a typical boy, I went on a bus I wanted to be a bus driver, I went in a plane it’s all I wanted to do. It was going on a plane in the days where you could take a tour of the cockpit which made me want to join.

“It is emotional for my family, it is nice to come back to Clacton.”

Dale mainly credits an increased determination to prioritise family commitments as his motivation behind moving on from the RAF.

He said: “It sometimes happens after three years, or 23 years, you never know when that point is.

“It is a realisation I have achieved everything I wanted to.”