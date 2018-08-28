A TEENAGE girl was assaulted and robbed after being threatened with a knife in Clacton town centre.

The teenager was approached by a man in Station Road at about 5pm on August 17.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the man accused the girl of stealing his bike.

"He threatened her with a knife and took a two-figure sum of cash from the teenager," he added.

"The man then assaulted the girl by grabbing her neck before being pushed away by a witness.

"He then left in the direction of the High Street."

Officers are appealing for the driver of a blue taxi, who was parked on the road at the time of the incident, to come forward with any information.

The suspect is described as being white, aged in his late 40s and around 5ft 7ins tall.

He had facial stubble and was wearing a black hooded top, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clacton Police Station on 101, quoting reference 42/119119/18 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.