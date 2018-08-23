CROWDS were wowed by extended night flights at this year's spectacular Clacton Airshow.

The twilight session included five displays which really stole the show for many flight fanatics with the bright lights and pyrotechnics.

The Bremont Great War Display Team kicked the proceedings off on Thursday evening - and stirred the emotions with a very poignant poppy drop.

The Tigers Army Parachute Team were then back in the air, having performed during the day, before the Twister Aerobatic and Fireflies Combo lit up the skies.

It was all rounded off with Otto the helicopter performing its chopperbatics complete with his awesome smoke system.

The Tigers Army Parachute Team

Sarah Smith-Daye, 38, from Clacton, said: "I love the Red Arrows, but I work during the day, so it was great to have the chance to come to see the airshow at night.

"I was with my family and kids for the night flights and we really loved watching the fireworks coming from the helicopter. It was spectacular."

Sam Francis, ten, from Brightlingsea, said: "I enjoyed the nightime even more than the daytime flights because of all the lights.

"It was a really cool experience."

The Fireflies and Twister Combo display

After the evening flight programme attention turned to Clacton Pier where bosses joined forces with airshow organisers Tendring Council for a firework extravaganza to draw proceedings to a close.

Mick Skeels, the council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said it was a fantastic first day of action.

“The tens of thousands of people who turned up witnessed a real treat – and it was all free to watch,” he said.

Thousands turned out for the Fireflies and Twister Combo display

“Our hard-working team behind the scenes did not disappoint and just when you think you have seen it all they come up with something different and exciting.

“The nightflights, which were first brought in two years ago, really were something special and not to be missed.

“We got away with the weather and after that heavy shower it was glorious through the rest of the day.”

The Tigers Parachute Team unfurl the Union Flag

Organisers said more than 100,000 fans who packed the beaches and seafront for the first day of the Clacton Airshow.

From modern jets to vintage aircraft there was something to excite all ages as eyes turned skywards to take in the action over the sea.

It was the 27th year of the airshow which continues to go from strength to strength -with a bigger programme than ever before.

The Tigers Army Parachute Team got things underway around 2pm.

The speed and noise levels were quickly cranked up a notch or two as the RAF Typhoon returned to Clacton.

The Bremont Great War Display Team

No sooner than the sand had settled, the ever popular Red Arrows were twisting and turning their way through their amazing display.

The show – which commemorated 100 years since the end of the First World War and the formation of the RAF – lived up to its billing with 13 displays during the afternoon.

This included the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight with a Spitfire and a Hurricane performing their own brand of manoeuvres in the air.

The rest of the programme was made up of the Slingsby T67 Firefly, Twister Aerobatic, Autogyro, Bronco Demo Team, P-51-D Mustang, Muscle Biplane, Strikemaster and the Norwegian Vampire.

Otto the helicopter at Clacton Airshow

Titan the Robot added to the excitement on the ground while trade stands and stalls did good business throughout.

All the attention now turns to tomorrow with the Red Arrows due to open the second day of the show at 1pm on Friday.