MAGNIFICENT flying machines hurtled through the air as tens of thousands of stunned onlookers watched on.

The 27th Clacton Airshow kicked off with a bang as displays, including a display from the ever-popular Red Arrows and an RAF Typhoon, lit up the skies above the coast.

The show holds an extra poignancy this year, marking 100 years since the formation of the RAF and the end of the First World War.

A recording of a Winston Churchill speech proceeded The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which included a Spitfire and Hurricane.

Memorial - The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight featured a Spitfire and Hurricane

The Lancaster bomber was due to participate, but remained grounded due to operational problems.

Imogen Ridout, nine, is a pupil at Holland Park Primary School, in Clacton.

She is a die-hard Red Arrows fan and turned up dressed in a bright red flight suit.

“I’ve been here five times,” she said.

“I like the coloured smoke that comes out the back to make different shapes, like a heart.”

Rocket - the Red Arrows were on hot form this year

There were also displays from the Twister Aerobatic, the manoeuvrable Autogyro, the Bronco and the P-51D Mustang.

The British jet Strikemaster, the Norwegian Vampire and the Bremont Great War Display Team also wowed the crowds.