TODAY'S Clacton Airshow will see an extended programme of twilight aircraft displays and fireworks.

The two-day airshow, which starts today, will feature twilight flights for the third year running.

This year’s twilight spectacle, which starts tonight from 7.30pm, will include stunning displays from the Twister Duo, the FireFlies and Otto the helicopter.

Mick Skeels, Tendring Council’s councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said the airshow’s evening flight programme has become a real highlight and a talking point since it was first introduced two years ago.

“It is probably the single biggest and most effective change that we have made over the past 27 years and it has been extremely well-received with lots of positive feedback,” he said.

“It is now a firm feature and attracts a large number of people – many of whom may not be able to get along during the day due to other commitments. It is a real crowd-puller with families coming together to enjoy the display, plus the fireworks that follow on Clacton Pier.

“Everyone is looking forward to this year’s expanded evening programme with more aircraft performing in the darkening skies above the town.

“It is really something both very special and spectacular and brings an added dimension to what the airshow offers.”

Plans are in place for a bumper fireworks extravaganza following the twilight flights.

Clacton Pier has joined forces with the council to stage a display from the landmark.

Billy Ball, a director at the pier, said that it will be much bigger and more spectacular than the fireworks arranged regularly on bank holidays during the year.

He said the pier is delighted to be involved as the airshow is a major boost for the town’s economy.

“We are very fortunate to have such a large free event going on year after year and boosting the town’s economy,” he said.

The pier is also staging one of its regular bank holiday fireworks displays on Sunday.