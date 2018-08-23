CLACTON’S spectacular annual airshow has returned to the skies above the town.

It is expected that up to 250,000 residents and visitors will pack the seafront during the two-day event on Thursday and Friday.

The ever popular Red Arrows’ daring display will be one of the highlights of the airshow and will take to the skies on both days.

The fun got underway at West Greensward at 11am on Thursday.

There will also an expanded twilight flight on Thursday evening from 7.30pm, followed by fireworks on Clacton Pier.

There will also be a commemorative theme to this year’s event, marking 100 years since the formation of the RAF and the end of the First World War.

The Bronco Demo Team will demonstrate a message of peace and remembrance, while acting with style and grace.

The bright graphics of the aircraft create a vivid and unique effect.

The show will include the nostalgic Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which will include the Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane.

The Avro Lancaster is the most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of the Second World War.

Other aircraft displays include the breathtaking RAF Typhoon, the P5-1D Mustang and Norwegian Vampire Pair, which are all expected to be riveting performances that will amaze and excite audiences.

The Norwegian Vampire Pair, from the nation’s air force, gives younger generations a taste of history of the aircraft, as well as demonstrating the important role they had in aviation.

The P-51D Mustang is also a must-see for fans of the Hangar 11 collection and is known as one of the finest Allied fighters in the Second World War.

Titan the Robot is back again this year to entertain the crowds on the ground at the West Greensward site.

Returning after the success of previous years, the mechanical entertainer is set to give a unique performance to children and adults alike.

Also joining the event on ground level, in between the aerial entertainment, will be the Clacton Lifeboat open day.

The main event car park for the event is in West Road, Clacton, CO15 1AG, costing £8.50 per vehicle.

Park and ride services will be available on both days of the show from both Clacton Factory Outlet, in Stephenson Road West, and Holland Haven, in Holland-on-Sea.

The free airshow runs from 11am until 9pm on Thursday and from 11am to 5pm on Friday.

