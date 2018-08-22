RESIDENTS in Tendring are being reminded that their refuse and recycling will be collected a day later next week due to the August Bank Holiday.

Those whose collection is on a Monday will be collected on Tuesday; Tuesday’s collection will be on Wednesday and so on throughout the week.

Teams from Veolia Environmental Services, Tendring Council’s waste and recycling contractors, will carry out the Friday collections on Saturday September 1 – completing the week’s rounds.

Residents are asked not to put their refuse and recycling out earlier than is necessary but to ensure it is placed at the boundary of their property by 7am on the revised collection day.

Local recycling centres will be open from 9am to 5pm as normal on the Bank Holiday Monday.

Collections will then return to normal on the week commencing September 3.