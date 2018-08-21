PLANS are being put in place to stage a bumper fireworks extravaganza on the first night of the Clacton Airshow.

Clacton Pier and Tendring Council have joined forces again this year to stage the crowd puller on August 23.

It will take place following the show’s night flights display which is now into its third year.

Billy Ball, a director at the pier, said that it will be much bigger and more spectacular than the fireworks arranged regularly on bank holidays during the year.

“The pier and the council are both putting significant amounts into the fireworks extravaganza which means that we have double our normal budget,” he said.

“We want to make sure that it will be a very special evening which will help keep both visitors and residents on the seafront after the day flights and provide them with some first rate entertainment.

“The night flight’s – which were first introduced three years ago – have gone from strength to strength and are now a major feature of the airshow.

“It is very important that the fireworks that follow match the standard of the remainder of the event.”

Mr Ball said the pier is delighted to be involved in the airshow.

“So many businesses benefit from the huge influx of people who visit Clacton for the show and we feel it is important to put something back,” he said.

“We are very fortunate to have such a large free event going on year after year and boosting the town’s economy.”

The pier is also staging one of its regular fireworks displays on Sunday, August 26.