POLICE are hunting for a man after a police officer sustained a fractured eye socket during a vicious attack in Clacton.

The officer was assaulted near the football pitches at Clacton Leisure Centre, in Vista Road, after responding to reports of a man acting suspiciously.

The officer tried to stop a man close to the pitches before he was then attacked.

The suspect quickly fled the scene following the assault, which took place around 11.45am on Saturday.

Essex Police have now released an image of a man following the attack.

A spokesman added: "We want to speak to him in connection with an incident where a police officer was assaulted and left with a fractured eye socket and a fractured nose.

"We received reports of a man acting suspiciously at Clacton Leisure Centre.

"While making enquires close to the football pitches, an officer stopped a man and was assaulted. The man then ran off."

Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh has strongly condemned the attack on Twitter and is urging anyone playing on the football pitches who may have information about the attack to come forward.

He said: "Absolutely disgusting. If you have any information that will help us find this person, please tell us."

If you recognise the man pictured or have any other information about the incident please call Essex Police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/119502/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.