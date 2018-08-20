CONTROVERSIAL plans for 280 homes, offices and a new school on farmland in Weeley have been recommended for approval.

Villagers claim the plans for land south of Thorpe Road will “dramatically” change the feel of their village.

The blueprints include a new primary school, 56-place early years nursery, 3,000sqm of office buildings, public open space, a footbridge over the railway and access from Thorpe Road.

Resident Lisa Finch, of Second Avenue, said the homes would put substantial pressure on local roads.

Tendring Council planners have recommended the plans, which go before the planning committee on Tuesday, for approval subject to a series of conditions.

They include ensuring there is enough affordable housing and providing two hectares of land for a two-form entry primary school along with financial contributions for school places and healthcare.

A report said: “Officers are content that subject to the imposition of reasonable planning conditions that the general principle of this level of development on the site is acceptable.

“It is in keeping with the site’s location on the edge of the village.

“The proposal would ensure that the living conditions of existing and future residents would be protected from any materially detrimental impacts whilst significantly boosting housing supply within the district in line with the council’s own emerging Local Plan.”

Tendring councillor Jeff Bray, who represents the ward, said the plans would “make the rural community feel extremely urban”.

He added: “Weeley recognises it must have some new houses and these plans are sustainably better than those we previously had for 1,500 homes.

“But most residents feel this is the wrong site for homes and would like to see them elsewhere.”

A planning statement by the developer said the plans would “ensure the delivery of much needed housing, including affordable housing, job opportunities and school places”.