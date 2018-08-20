A HIGH Court injunction has been granted to ban caravans from the seafront during next week’s Clacton Airshow.

Two years ago organisers from Tendring Council were left shocked after a High Court judge rejected its bid to ban caravans from Marine Parade West during the event on August 23 and 24.

The council has sought an injunction each year since 2012, when travellers pitched up next to the West Greensward site ahead of the show.

Tendring Council, which runs the event, said a High Court injunction has been granted for this year to prevent overnight camping on certain car parks, seafront roads and open spaces over the airshow period.

The injunction applies to any campervan, mobile home, caravan or tent and run from until September 1.

Anyone who fails to obey the order can be held in contempt of court and could be sent to prison, fined or have their assets seized.

Mick Skeels, councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said he was pleased the injunction was granted again.

He said: “Recently there have been some large unauthorised encampments in the district and it is important to do all we can to prevent disruption to such a fantastic event.

“We have had issues in the past and the injunction has previously proved effective.”

Mr Skeels said the council welcomes everyone to the airshow, but added there is no need to camp to get a good viewing spot.

The final two flights for this week’s show have also been revealed by organisers.

They are the highly-manoeuvrable Autogyro and the Slingsby T67Firefly aerobatic aircraft.