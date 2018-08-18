Essex Police's top cop has hit out at a "disgusting" assault which left one of his officers with a suspected fractured nose.

The officer was assaulted near the football pitches at Clacton Leisure Centre, in Vista Road, after responding to reports of a man acting suspiciously.

The officer tried to stop a man close to the football pitches before he was then attacked.

The suspect quickly fled the scene following the assault, which took place around 11:45am.

Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh has strongly condemned the attack on Twitter and is urging anyone playing on the football pitches who may have information about the attack to come forward.

He wrote: "Absolutely disgusting. If you have any information that will help us find this person, please tell us."

Witnesses are asked to contact Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/119502/18.