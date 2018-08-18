Music lovers across Essex descended on Chelmsford's Hylands Park for the very first day of Rize Festival.
Crowds were treated to an action packed lineup of top artists yesterday, with Liam Gallagher and Craig David among the biggest names performing.
The festival will continue from 11am today, with the likes of Bastille, Years and Years and Stereophonics all set to take to the stage.
To view the full lineup, head to rizefestival.co.uk.
Check out some of the best pictures from a busy Friday by clicking on our gallery above.
Liam Gallagher playing Live Forever at RiZE Festival tonight— Mainly Oasis (@MainlyOasis) 17 August 2018
📷 buff43 pic.twitter.com/0gpUCw8cNg
An EPIC close to day 1 with @liamgallagher! #RiZEFestival #AsYouWere pic.twitter.com/4qYoGw8y5R— RiZE Festival (@RiZEFestival) 17 August 2018
#RiZEFestival pic.twitter.com/QntoW0FkEd— Louisa Etheridge (@Pinkneyx) 18 August 2018
@RiZEFestival...we on our way 😎#RiZEFestival #Chelmsford #hylands #essex pic.twitter.com/aPBXbg0TKZ— Princess Isabella & Lady Pink 💝 (@Bellbells789) 18 August 2018
