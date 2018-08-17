SCORES of bikers escorted the coffin of a popular teenager to a service to celebrate his life.

The service was held to celebrate the life of popular teenager Ben Quartermaine who drowned after getting into difficulty while he was swimming near Clacton Pier.

The Clacton Coastal Academy student, who was 15, was described by his family as a “happy, loving and independent boy”.

Ben loved motorbikes and his coffin was carried to the funeral on Friday in a motorbike sidecar hearse.

Many of the bikers and congregation wore pink and tiaras which was believed to be a nod to a family joke made following Ben’s 15th birthday.

Ben’s coffin was carried into the chapel at Weeley Crematorium by friends and loved ones to the song Wonderwall by Oasis.

A tribute to the youngster was read out by Nikki Williams, who conducted the service.

The poem Forever in Our Hearts was read along with My Last Ride.

Music for reflection played during the service included Until I’m Home by Nianell and the farewell was to Jealous of the Angels by Jenn Bostic.

Following words of comfort, the poem Afterglow was read and the congregation then exited the chapel to the song These Days by Rudimental.

A message to friends and family, as part of the order of service, said: “Vicky and family would like to express their sincere thanks to everyone for the kindness and support shown during this sad time and for attending the service.”

Following the service, refreshments were served at a wake at Clacton Football Club.

The family said that if anyone wanted to make a donation in memory of Ben, it should be made to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Clacton volunteer RNLI lifeboat crews worked tirelessly alongside staff at Clacton Pier, coastguards, beach patrol, police officers, ambulance staff and volunteers to look for Ben after he disappeared.

His body was found on the beach on July 28, almost two days after he went missing.

A documentary inquest into Ben’s death heard he had been swimming in the sea with his friend Albert Caller when the pair got into difficulty.

Pier staff and lifeboat crews were commended by the coroner for managing to rescue Albert, but despite their best efforts they were unable to save Ben.

The inquest heard a post mortem examination was carried out which identified Ben’s cause of death as drowning.

More than 600 bikers previously turned out to a ride out in Ben’s memory from Great Bentley to Clacton Pier.

His parents were regulars at the weekly Great Bentley meet and Ben was looking forward to his 16th birthday in September when he could do his compulsory basic training and get out on his own moped.

His family were also doing up a moped for him as a present.