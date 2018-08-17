A FUNERAL service is set to take place today for a teenager who drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea off Clacton.

Ben Quartermaine, who was 15, was described by his family as a “happy, loving and independent boy”.

Ben had a huge love for motorbikes and it expected that a large number of bikes will descend on Weeley Crematorium for the sevice this afternoon.

Ben’s body was found on Clacton beach on July 28, almost two days after he went missing in the sea close to Clacton Pier.