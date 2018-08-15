A DEFENDANT accused of firing a shotgun at a man following an altercation said he would not do it as he was “scared and crying”, a court has heard.

Elton Dsaine, 24, instead blamed a friend for the shot, which went through victim Roland Wilkerson’s car windscreen in Beach Road, Clacton, last November.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard yesterday how Dsaine was left frightened after he had an altercation in the street with takeaway driver Mr Wilkerson when the victim’s Skoda and Dsaine’s Vespa scooter almost collided as two lanes went into one near roadworks.

Summing up Judge Charles Gratwicke said: “The defendant said he was panicking and scared.

“He said the people in the Skoda were shouting but he couldn’t make out what they were saying.

“He said a young man swore and shouted at him so he backed away. He made a dash for his scooter and he said he was relieved.”

The court has previously heard the prosecution’s case is that Mr Wilkerson, a takeaway chicken delivery driver, was repeatedly sworn at by Dsaine when the two men’s vehicles almost collided.

Jury members were also told Dsaine then made calls to friend Lee O’Sullivan, 29, who drove from Bethnall Green in London to Clacton.

CCTV footage shown to the jury showed Dsaine getting into O’Sullivan’s Volkswagon Golf later that evening. It is then alleged the Golf blocked the road in front of Mr Wilkerson’s Skoda, causing him to reverse.

The court heard Dsaine left the Golf and chased the Skoda carrying a double-barrel shotgun before pointing it at the windscreen and firing.

The Skoda then collided with a Ford transit van.

Dsaine, of Agincourt Road, London, and O’Sullivan, of Albert Street, London, are charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and three counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

O’Sullivan is also charged with dangerous driving for allegedly pursuing the Skoda at speeds of about 50 to 60 mph.

Both men deny the charges.

The jury was sent out to consider its verdict yesterday.