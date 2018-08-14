DOZENS of donkeys and their young jockeys saddled up for the return of the ever popular Clacton Carnival derby.

Crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of the wacky races while betting on their favourites at the tote.

While some of the four-legged competitors raced from start to finish to take the plaudits, others decided they just wanted to ditch their jockeys and enjoy a bit of grass.

The event, held at Alton Park Junior School, Clacton, drew in hundreds of spectators who enjoyed a flutter at the bookies as well as a range of traditional carnival entertainment.

Organiser Laura Townend said: “There were hundreds of people and a great family atmosphere throughout the event.

“There were a few bumps and bruises from falling off the donkeys though.”

The event was organised by the Clacton Carnival Association.

The final few days of the carnival have a range of events in store.

Tomorrow will be the carnival fete and live music night at Alton Park Junior School from 5pm.

There will be a children’s fancy dress competition on Friday, with the half marathon and fun run rounding off the week on Saturday from 9.30am at Eastcliff Greensward.

For more visit, clactoncarnival.org.