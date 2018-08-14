TWO men have each been jailed for three years for their part in a human trafficking scheme to bring a family-of-four to the UK.

Darius-Flavius Stanis, 24, and Gheorghe Virlan, 23, admitted to their part in transporting the family from Afghanistan, who at some point during the journey from Germany to Harwich were concealed in a purpose-built compartment within a van.

The first-time offenders were sentenced hours after pleading guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court yesterday.

Judge Christopher Morgan said he was satisfied the refugees had been trafficked and “therefore were vulnerable”.

He said: “That family included a child of 15 and also a child I’m told was a matter of months old.

“I’ve no doubt, because of their circumstances, they were desperate to find a safe haven in the UK and that involved them making a perilous journey across Europe, assisted by those who are prepared to take their limited resources and transport them, and then try and gain access to the UK.

“Many of these individuals become victims themselves of far more extensive crimes, coercion and other offences related to people trafficking.

"Many of them have lost their personal documentation which then become used in a more sinister context.”

The court heard Stanis was working as a delivery driver in Germany at the time of the offence in July, when he was approached by some Romanian-speaking men to help with a job.

He was asked to accompany Virlan who spoke no English at all, Stanis’s barrister Rakesh Sharma explained, and did not make any enquiries as to the nature of the work.

Some time after leaving Germany, they pulled into a car park which is when the family joined them.

He said: “Initially when these four immigrants began in the journey they were sat in seats.

“It wasn’t until further along they entered a covert hiding area.

“Mr Stanis accepts there was no doubt what the purpose of the journey was and he accepts by that stage he could have, and should have, withdrawn from any agreement to provide the assistance he did by way of his English speaking.”

Virlan expressed his remorse for his actions and the effect on the family.