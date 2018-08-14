A MOTORCYCLE ride-out and a day of giving people love heart tattoos and piercings is set to raise more than £1,000 for a nursery school.

Husband and wife duo Alice and James Nicholls are combining their passions to raise funds for Stepping Stones, a nursery which cares for both mainstream and additional needs youngsters.

The couple’s three-year-old son Jonny attends the play and learn group based at the Wilson Marriage centre in Barrack Street, Colchester.

From James’s Hard Luck Customs motorcycle garage in Alresford, riders will convoy to the Bungalow Diner in Marks Tey before driving to Alice’s An79 tattoo studio in Colchester town centre.

There, a team of talented artists will showcase various treatments as well as host an open event with live music, drinks and a raffle.

The proceeds will support Stepping Stones which has been hit by statutory funding cuts.

Mum-of-two Alice, who lives off Mersea Road, Colchester, said: “I remember a letter was sent to parents saying the nursery had lost the funding and was now going to have to charge for snacks.

“At that point I thought, if there’s anything I could do to help, I want to.

“James and I put our heads together and decided to do something together.

“Both of my nephews, Ted and Patrick, went to Stepping Stones and the youngest one, who’s six, still attends respite days.

“My eldest nephew had an appalling experience when he was at a mainstream school and my sister, Chloe, was even blamed for her parenting.

“The school wasn’t prepared for his autism diagnosis.

“But when my sister took him to Stepping Stones, it completely changed his outlook.”

Tattooist Alice is fully booked inking tiny hearts on people every ten minutes as are the discounted piercings.

The parents hope to continue doing regular fundraisers for the play and learn group which could also help facilitate the nursery’s aspiration to grow a larger support network for families.

Everyone is welcome to join the fun on August 25.

Call 07970 476723 to enquire about the ride-out which will be starting out at 6pm.

READ MORE: FIRST NATURAL SKINCARE RANGE FOR TATTOOED SKIN LAUNCHES IN COLCHESTER