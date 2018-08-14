A 36-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested following a burglary at a home in St Osyth.

Police were called to Beach Road, shortly before 8am on Tuesday morning following reports of a break in at a property.

Officers arrived and arrested a man on suspicion of burglary.

A spokesman for the force added: "We also received reports of a man attempting to gain entry into a number of parked vans in the St Osyth area.

"We would like to speak to anyone who saw attempts being made to break into their vehicle this morning."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clacton CID on 101, quoting incident 223 of August 14.