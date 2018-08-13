THE hit BBC One series Shop Well For Less is back with a fourth series and a Christmas special which Colchester families are being urged to take part in.

This fun, surprising and practical series teaches the public all the tricks of the trade you need to spend less.

RDF Television is on the hunt for families who loves Christmas but find themselves spending a fortune on perfect presents and blinging baubles.

Presenters Steph McGovern and Alex Jones will show you how to stuff your Christmas stocking, bejewel your entire home and choose a present which will never be re-gifted and still have cash leftover for the New Year.

If this sounds like you, email shopwell@rdftelevision.com for more details about the casting.