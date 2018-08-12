Several people were injured in a serious crash in Great Bromley.

The emergency services were called to Harwich Road at around 1.25pm this afternoon.

A Mitsubushi Shogun and Ford B-Max were found to have collided.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Five people were injured and taken to hospital.

"The road has been closed while emergency services clear the scene."

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance is believed to have landed nearby. The ambulance service have been contacted for comment.

UPDATE 6.25pm:

Police remain at the scene of the crash.

The road is expected to be shut until at least 8pm this evening.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Two men in the Mitsubishi – both aged 55 and from London – were airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and the Royal London Hospital.

"The patient taken to Addenbrooke’s was described as being in a critical condition.

"The B-Max driver, a 74-year-old local man, and three women in the Mitsubishi aged 49, 53 and 58 from London, were taken to Colchester Hospital.

"We are appealing for witnesses who saw what happened, or the vehicles prior to the collision, to contact Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 652 of August 12."