THOUSANDS of residents lined the streets to kick off an action packed Clacton Carnival.

The 65th annual events started on Saturday with the popular procession along the seafront.

This year’s event will raise money for St Helena Hospice Tendring Day Centre and West Cliff Theatre.

Kimberley Primmer, street procession organiser, said: “Things went really well.

“It was lovely to see so many organisations come together to create a big parade.

“Our theme this year was through the ages and we even had an original Clacton Butlins bike come along.

“We had stuff from the 60s and 70s.

“There were 14 carnival courts, seven majorette groups, two bands and more than 30 organisations and businesses.

“We do not have a final figure for what we have raised yet but we are hopeful it will be a lot.

“It was great to see the smiling faces and the community really come together, as without residents the event wouldn’t work.

“We are very busy preparing for the week at the moment but it is definitely worth it.

“We give up a week of our time to help but it is worth it when you see the difference it makes for the charities for years to come.”

The carnival continues until Sunday with events like the Donkey Race, fun on the beach and the half marathon and fun run.