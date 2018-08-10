THREE people were left hurt when a fire engine from Manningtree overturned while en-route to an incident.

The incident happened near The Crown pub, in Polstead Street, Stoke by Nayland, at about 7.40pm on Thursday.

One member of the fire crew was taken to hospital for treatment after suffering a broken arm and two others suffered minor injuries.

Following an incident, a spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "A fire service vehicle overturned while responding on blue lights.

"The off-road vehicle from Manningtree Fire Station was en-route to assist at a field fire in Bulmer. The incident did not involve any other vehicle.

"Two crew members were able to exit the vehicle, and two crew members were released from the vehicle by Suffolk firefighters and the ambulance service.

"Three crew members were taken to hospital for further assessment, but their injuries are not life threatening."

Jo Turton, Chief Fire Officer with Essex Fire and Rescue Service, thanked the public for all their good wishes after the crash.

She said: "The service is supporting everyone involved in the incident and your kind comments will be passed to the crew.

“Two crew members who were checked over in hospital were able to go home last night with only minor injuries.

"One crew member, who has a broken arm, is receiving treatment in hospital and is expected to be able to go home soon.”