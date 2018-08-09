A FORMER Essex Police officer has been found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour, amounting to gross misconduct.

PC Marc Louis, who was based at Stanway Roads Policing Unit, behaved inappropriately towards eight female members of the public whom he came into contact with during the course of his police duties between July 2012 and December 2016.

His behaviour ranged from sending flirtatious emails and letters, to kissing four of the women.

One of the members of the public he sent flirtatious emails to was a 16-year-old girl.

A number of the women were vulnerable.

Some had been involved in road traffic collisions and one had been a victim of a crime.

A misconduct panel ruled that PC Louis’ behaviour breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct.

The former officer did not attend the hearing at the Chelmsford Civic Centre.

The panel, led by chair John Bassett, decided PC Louis would have been dismissed if he had not resigned.

Panel member Superintendent Kevin Baldwin said after the hearing: “During his time as a police officer, Marc Louis abused his position to instigate inappropriate relationships or contact with women he met following incidents he had attended.

“Some of these women were clearly vulnerable and in four cases his behaviour led to inappropriate physical contact.

“Had he not resigned as a police officer prior to the hearing, he would have been dismissed for this behaviour.

“His actions were a clear and serious breach of the Code of Ethics that all officers and staff must abide by.”