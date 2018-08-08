A young boy who has battled ill health since birth will continue his remarkable recovery when he attends school for the first time in September.

Alexander Pickering, of Little Clacton, has undergone five major operations over the past four years after he was born with an imperforated anus.

Despite having undergone major surgery back in June, he is now set to join his older brothers Jacob and Theo at Engaines Primary School in September.

Mum Keira said: “Alexander is really looking forward to starting school because he wants to be a ‘big boy’ like his brothers.

“For months, he’s been telling us that he is getting taller and asking whether if he is big enough to go to school yet. Starting school is a huge milestone for us.

“We are very nervous because of his bowel problems but he is so strong. We know that he will take school in his stride and do what he does best.”

Alexander’s life-threatening condition meant he was immediately rushed from Colchester Hospital to the Royal London Children’s Hospital once he was born.

He then underwent lifesaving treatment in which a colostomy was created to pass waste in the absence of an anal opening.

The youngster remained at the hospital for a week, during which time his parents, Kiera and Mark, were supported with free accommodation by the Sick Children’s Trust.

Since his first procedure, Alexander has undergone four further surgeries at The Royal London Hospital, and each time his parents have been supported by the Trust.

Mrs Pickering added: “As the big day approaches, Mark and I have been reflecting on our son’s journey and feel so grateful that we have been able to be with Alexander throughout all of his treatment because of the Sick Children’s Trust.

“We live 70 miles away from where Alexander’s treatment has taken place, and knowing we had Stevenson House meant we never felt too far away.

“We’d like to say a special thank you to the trust for keeping us by our son’s hospital bedside throughout his treatment.”