CLACTON’S action-packed carnival is set to return next week with a host of activities and events.

Organised by the Clacton Carnival Association, celebrating their 65th anniversary, it starts this Saturday with the carnival procession which has the theme Through the Ages.

This year’s main charities are the St Helena Hospice Tendring Day Centre and the West Cliff Theatre but the association aims to give donations to many other organisations who help it to run carnival week.

The carnival procession will begin at 6pm, starting at West Road Car Park and end on Victoria Road, following the usual route along the seafront, and will include marching bands, majorettes, local and national floats plus visiting carnival queens.

On Monday at 6.30pm, there will be a Donkey Derby while on Tuesday from 9am to midday, the Greensward Café in Martello Bay will host carnival adventure golf with Honey the carnival bear, costing £3 per person.

Wednesday will see West Beach holding a sandcastle competition at 10.30am for children aged up to 14 with prizes for the best sandcastle in three age groups at £1 entry, and an egg throwing contest from 7pm.

Thursday will be the carnival fete and live music night at the school from 5pm, the children’s fancy dress competition on Friday, with the half marathon and fun runs rounding off the week on Saturday from 9.30am at Eastcliff Greensward.

For full details, visit www.clactoncarnival.org.