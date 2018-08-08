LOCAL drama students have been chosen for Frinton Summer Theatre’s production of Fiddler on the Roof.

The theatre is producing its first ever full-scale musical production in a tent on The Greensward next week.

Following auditions in mid-July, Frinton Summer Theatre has chosen Poppy Daniels to play the role of Bielke, alongside Olivia Max who will take the role of Sprintze.

They play the two youngest daughters of the family, appearing in several scenes.

Poppy attends Tendring Technical College and is also a student at Stagestruck Academy in Frinton while Olivia is a drama scholar at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich where she has just finished her latest role in the Wolsey Theatre’s production of Our Blue Heaven.

Producer Clive Brill says that if successful, the show could be the first of many such productions for the theatre.

“This is a big and bold adventure for the theatre I hope it heralds an exciting new future for a summer festival in Frinton,” he adds.

Directed by Edward Max, puppetry is being used in the production courtesy of Robin Kingsland, who has an acclaimed background in the genre ranging from Spitting Image to the Muppets.

Fiddler on the Roof will run from August 14 to 19.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01255 676656. For more information go to frintonsummertheatre.org.