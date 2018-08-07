Car enthusiasts turned out in force to remember a popular teenager who drowned after getting into difficulty in the sea.

Ben Quartermaine’s body was found on Clacton beach almost two days after he went missing in the waters close to Clacton Pier on July 26.

The Clacton Coastal Academy pupil was described by his family as a “happy, loving and independent boy” who had a huge love for motorbikes.

A car cruise was held along Clacton seafront in Ben’s memory on Saturday evening.

Hannah Simons, from Clactonbased Boosted Life car club, organised the event.

She said: “We met at Holland Haven and there was a slow procession along the seafront to West Greensward in Clacton.

“Ben’s mother, Vicky, and his stepdad, Colin, were there along with family members and friends.

“It was lovely to see so many people come together to celebrate Ben’s life.

“We had a police escort and the whole event went off safely. There was a great atmosphere.

“We knew Ben loved fast things, especially bikes, and we wanted to do something that his friends could come to to remember him.”

Almost £300 was raised at the event for the family and the RNLI from sales of a specially-baked cake and special cruise stickers.

The motorbike community, which meets weekly at Great Bentley, is also set for a ride out in Ben’s memory tonight at 6pm.

Collection buckets will be on the catering truck for anyone who would like to make a donation to Ben’s family.

A fundraising page has been set up to pay for his funeral with anything over and above that going to Essex Air Ambulance and the RNLI.

The two organisations helped in the search for Ben and helped to save his friend, Albert Caller. A documentary inquest into Ben’s death was held at Essex Coroner’s Court in Chelmsford on Friday, where coroner Eleanor McGann heard how search parties began after Ben, 15, did not resurface when swimming.

A post mortem examination was carried out which identified his cause of death as drowning.

Anyone wanting to donate can do so via bit.ly/2M7l04C.