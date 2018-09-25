A driver who smashed a car he should not have been driving into a tree while he had booze and cocaine in his system has been jailed for three months.

Bryan Sutcliffe was involved in the smash in a Ford Mondeo in Leas Road, Clacton.

Police officers were called to the scene and saw Sutcliffe, 31, being treated by paramedics.

He was taken to Colchester General Hospital with a serious leg injury.

Blood tests showed he had an illegal level of cocaine and alcohol in his system.

He had 134mgs of alcohol per 100mls of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Police also found the car had been driven using false registration plates.

Sutcliffe had been released from jail just two months before the crash in May.

He admitted using false plates, driving without a license and insurance, and excess alcohol and drugs when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court.

Peter Young, mitigating said he had blacked out before the crash and was unable to explain what had happened.

He said: "He had to be cut out of the car and had serious injuries to his leg.

"The first he remembers of it was waking up in hospital and has no recollection of what happened.

"My only comment would be that he had been released from prison with a tag so he was obviously anxious to get home with it being 6.30pm at the time."

Sutcliffe, of Broadway, Jaywick, was jailed by district judge John Woollard because he had two previous convictions for excess alcohol.

He said: "You were driving a car which was not insured and you did not have a license enabling you to drive.

"You had dressed the car with with a false number plate with both excess drugs and alcohol in your system.

"Custody is the only correct way of dealing with you."

Sutcliffe has also been banned from the roads for five years and was warned if he did drive again in that time he would likely be sent back to prison immediately.