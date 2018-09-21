A one night only event of exclusive deals and discounts is taking place for students at intu Lakeside.

intu Lakeside’s top retailers and restaurants such as Levi’s, Victoria’s Secret and Bella Italia are taking part in the annual student shopping night this year, with as much as 50 per cent off in some stores.

There will also be plenty of free live entertainment with a DJ set from Amazon Prime who are offering one lucky student the chance to win a trip to New York, strike it lucky with a pop-up bowling alley from Hollywood Bowl and get pampered at MAC’s exclusive stand with 15 per cent off.

Stand out from the crowd and be spotted by our team of Personal Stylists, who will be on the hunt for the best dressed on the night to win a number of £10 intu Gift Card’s. The team will also be hosting a selection of the best new season looks and a complimentary drink in the Stylists Lounge on Brompton Walk.

Students who pre-register will be entered in to a competition to win a £100 intu Gift Card to contribute to their shopping spree. The first 200 students on the night will receive an exclusive goody-bag with lots of treats.

Mental health foundation Blurt will also be at this year’s event, which takes place from 5pm to 10pm raise awareness of depression and mental ill health among young people.

intu has joined forces with Blurt to run mental health drop-in sessions at every student shopping night being held at intu centres up and down UK, where they will provide advice and information on where to seek help to cope with stressful situations.

Ben Leeson, marketing manager at intu Lakeside said: “We’re looking forward to giving students visiting intu Lakeside a night to remember, where as well as being treated to some brilliant discounts and deals they’ll be able to enjoy all the entertainment on offer. We’ve teamed up with some of the country’s best known brands to create some truly memorable experiences for students.

“For the first time, we’ve invited mental health foundation Blurt to intu Lakeside’s Student Night where they will be on hand to raise awareness of mental health among young people and provide support and more information on where to seek help.”

The partnership between intu Lakeside and Blurt follows research by advocacy and research body Universities UK which found 94% of universities have noted a ‘sharp increase’ in the number of people looking for support services over the past five years.

Jayne Hardy, Blurt's founder and chief executive, said: “We admire intu’s socially responsible approach and look forward to seeing what impact our student shopping nights partnership brings to young people at a time when support for mental health is greatly needed.”

intu Lakeside’s student night take place on 3 October from 5pm to 10pm.

Visit https://intu.co.uk/lakeside/events/student-night for more information.