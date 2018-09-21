A TEENAGE boy has been arrested after a 12-year-old girl suffered serious burns in a suspected arson attack.

Fire crews were called shortly before 1.50am yesterday morning.

A 12-year-old girl, who was in the caravan, suffered serious burns and was taken to Colchester Hospital by ambulance crews.

The blaze started in Humber Avenue, in Jaywick.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire involving a caravan near Humber Avenue.

“Firefighters extinguished the fire by 2.26am and used thermal imaging cameras to ensure there were no remaining hotspots in the area or possible risk of re-ignition.

“One person was left in the care of the ambulance service after suffering from burns.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire will now take place.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said officers were called to the scene by the fire service at 2.10am.

She added: “A 15-year-old boy, from the Clacton area, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and is currently in custody for questioning.”

The blaze happened just 300 metres from Hillman Avenue, where a home was destroyed by a blaze on Sunday.

That fire started in a garden shed and spread to the roof of the property.

The cause of that blaze is not known, but it is believed the two fires are not being linked.

Neighbourhood Watch chairman Dan Casey said: “If this caravan fire proves to be caused by arson, then it is very serious.

“Starting fires can have terrible consequences, destroying homes and endangering lives.

“A few years ago we had a spate of arsons in Jaywick, but I thought that things were getting better.

“I just hope that the girl makes a quick recovery – it must have been terrifying for her.”