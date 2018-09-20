A DARING rescue by Clacton’s volunteer lifeboat crew is set to feature in a new BBC documentary series.

Clacton RNLI will be on television screens next week as part of the Saving Lives at Sea series, which showcases the lifesaving work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The ten-part documentary series features real rescues carried out by the charity’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards around the country,

The next episode sees Clacton RNLI volunteers go to the aid of a yacht and its two occupants stuck on a rock breakwater near Clacton Golf Club.

Crew spokesman Richard Wigley said: “Following the success of the two previous series, this series features more real-life rescue footage, accompanied by heart-warming and emotive testimonials from the volunteer crews, lifeguards and the people they rescue and their families.

“The incident featuring Clacton RNLI occurred in 2017 and was captured on a special helmet camera worn by a crew member.

“Extra filming took place earlier this year when a film crew came to Clacton to interview those involved in the rescue, and to film at various locations..

“Rescues from the RNLI’s archives are also revisited, and we get a glimpse into the everyday lives of the thousands of men and women who give up their time to save lives.”

The night-time rescue, on August 1 last year, saw two sailors rescued by lifeboat crews after their 28ft sailing yacht hit a rock breakwater off Clacton’s Martello Bay.

The D Class lifeboat was skilfully manoeuvred alongside the yacht, despite it being on the rocks, to rescue the sailors and transfer them to the larger Atlantic 85 lifeboat, while Walton Lifeboat provided illumination.

Saving Lives at Sea will be shown on BBC Two on Tuesday at 8pm.