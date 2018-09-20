A MAN has been released under investigation after cocaine with a street value of £450,00 was seized at Harwich Port.

Around 15 kilos of the Class A drug was discovered by Border Force officers on Monday when a lorry and trailer was stopped after arriving on a ferry from Holland.

The suspected drugs, which tested positive for cocaine, were found in packages concealed behind the lorry’s cab.

Matt Davis, Border Force assistant director, said: “This is a significant quantity of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £450,000, which our officers have prevented from reaching the UK’s streets where it could have done so much harm.

“Working with our colleagues at the National Crime Agency we are determined to do all we can to stop drug traffickers.”

Following the seizure by Border Force, the investigation was passed to the National Crime Agency.

A 34-year-old Polish man who was arrested in connection with the seizure has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about activity they suspect may be linked to smuggling can call Border Force on 0800 59 5000.