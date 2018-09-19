AN empty shop in Frinton has been given planning permission to be converted into three retail units.

Harwoods of Essex applied for permission to sub-divide its vacant unit on Connaught Avenue to make it more viable for new businesses to open up.

Existing windows will be converted into a new door to allow the scheme to go-ahead, meaning there will be a minimal change to the store frontage.

Frinton and Walton Town Council had backed the plans.

The proposal had to go before Tendring Council’s planning committee for scrutiny as Mark Platt, a director of Harwoods, is a councillor.