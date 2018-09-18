A MODEN revival of one of the great classics of British theatre is coming to Frinton Lawn Tennis Club this evening.

Local theatre production company Matthew Townshend Productions is marking the 60th anniversary of playwright Harold Brighouse’s death by performing comedy Hobson’s Choice.

First produced in England in 1916, and seen recently in London’s West End, this fresh new production moves forward in time from late nineteenth century Salford to the year 1958.

Rock and roll may have arrived and the youth revolution may be just around the corner but in Hobson’s shoe shop, Queen Victoria might as well still be on the throne.

Their wireless and a secret treasured ‘dansette’ record player keeps the three girls tuned to the hit parade, but when eldest daughter Maggie (played here by Rhiannon Sommers, returning to Frinton after several star performances in previous Summer Theatre seasons) has had enough and breaks free, taking Willie Mossop the bootmaker, her younger sisters Vicky and Alice make their own escape from home and from ‘trade’ .

On playing at Frinton Lawn Tennis Club, Matthew said: “It is exciting to be reviving this British Classic and bringing it forward into the rock ‘n’ roll era where we can bring it to life, staying true to the original but with the addition of choreography and music.

!It’s also a real thrill for me to be playing local venues – no matter how long you’ve been in the business, having the chance to entertain a home audience always makes it extra special.”

The cast includes Frinton actor John D Collins, best known for his starring role in TV’s smash hit comedy ‘Allo! Allo!’, who plays Henry Hobson.

Michael Brown, who started his career with three seasons in Mark Rylance’s Globe Theatre Company, plays Will Mossop, Olivier award winner Natasha Cox appears as Nurse McFarlane and Lucy Robinson, who has just been filming the new series of Cold Feet, provides the voice of Mrs Hepworth.

New songs for the production are being written and produced by upcoming musicians Ben Goble with Suffolk based JS and the Lockerbillies. Choreography is being handled by Olivier-winning Natasha Cox.

Matthew is well known across East Anglia, particularly in Frinton where he produced the record-breaking 75th anniversary Summer theatre season in 2014 and brought ‘Shakespeare by the Sea’ to the Tennis Club in 2016.

Full details for the show, which is being performed on Tuesday, September 18, at 7.30pm, are online at mtproductions.co.uk. Tickets for Frinton are available at eventbrite.co.uk/e/hobsons-choice-tickets-48200684545.