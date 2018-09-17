AN animal-loving council has picked up four welfare awards from the RSPCA – including a prestigious platinum award.

Tendring Council has been recognised for several years by the animal welfare charity for its work supporting stray pets with a Community Animal Welfare Footprint award – known as PawPrints.

The dog warden team has won a gold award for the fifth year running and to mark ten years of PawPrints, the team was also given a platinum award.

The council’s housing team has also for the tenth year been recognised with a bronze award for its work in supporting tenants with pets.

In addition the council’s animal licensing team has also been given a gold award.

Neil Stock, leader of the council, said: “We know just how important people’s pets are to them – they are part of the family. That is why we take animal welfare so seriously right across the council, whether it is helping a tenant with a pet, or reuniting a lost animal with its owner.

The teams will receive certificates marking the awards and have been invited to a gala presentation evening in London in December.