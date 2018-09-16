POLICE want to speak to these man about a pair of burglaries.

In the first raid, a house in Weeley Road, Little Clacton, was broken into.

A laptop, jewellery and a painting were stolen just before 2.45pm on Monday, August 20.

The next day, two men unsuccessfully attempted to get into an address on London Road at roughly 3pm.

The men have both been described as white and of slim build. Both are between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall.

One man has blonde hair, which is long on top but shaved on the back and sides. The second man has short dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting reference number 42/120641/18 for the Weeley Road incident or 42/124510/18 for the London Road attempted break in.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.