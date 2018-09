Going bananas: This week’s Star Pet is rescue dog Benny. His owner Doreen Relf, of Sladbury’s Lane, Holland-on-Sea, said: “We rescued him from Romania where he was found living on the streets as a puppy with his litter mates and an older dog who could have been his mother, although we are not sure. He is such a loving boy and a good guard dog. Benny is very clever and loves his bananas.”

