THE sounds of the Sixties is heading to Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre.

The fast paced show starring New Amen Corner - Europe’s leading Sixties revivalists - is dedicated to fans of the music era.

With special guest appearance from 60s icon Chris Farlowe and award winning Nancy Ann Lee, known as Little Miss Sixty, the show is set to get pulses racing.

Join in with the hits as the band and Little Miss Sixty perform two hours of billboard hits from the most prolific decade in musical history.

The show is on Saturday, September 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £20.50.

For tickets westcliffclacton.co.uk.