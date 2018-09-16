HUNDREDS of classic cars descended on Walton for a fun-filled day at the weekend.

Visitors and residents alike took to the sunshine coast on Sunday to catch a glimpse of the 250 vehicles on show at the Walton Classic Vehicle Show, with people travelling from across Essex and Suffolk to be there for the day.

As well as classic cars there were motorbikes on display for people to explore too.

Some of the more popular vehicles proved to be the Austin Big 1938, a Pontiac Firebird and Mustangs.

But it wasn’t just cars people had previously bought which were featured at the popular show.

Some even brought the cars they had made themselves, including the Merlin Kit car of Bob Gilkes.

It is the eighth year the popular Walton Classic Vehicle Show has run at Bath House Meadow off Princes Meadow.

For the first time exhibitors were asked to apply to show their vehicle in advance because of the growing popularity of the show rather than just turn up on the day as they had done previously.

Organisers did not want to turn people away on the day.

Children and parents alike enjoyed the day, getting up close to the classic vehicles.

Some owners were kind enough to let them have a sit in the cars to see what it’s like behind the wheel while others enjoyed polishing them up.