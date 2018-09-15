A PILOT scheme which will bring thousands of migrant workers to UK farms for seasonal work has been praised by business leaders in Essex.

The two-year pilot was announced by the Government last week to support farmers during peak production periods, when it was also reported soft fruit production has grown by 130 per cent in the last 20 years.

It means 2,500 employees from outside of the EU will be able to work in Britain each year.

Guy Smith, who farms 300 hectares of land in St Osyth and west Clacton, explained the National Farmers' Union has been campaigning for a similar incentive ever since the collapse of the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme (SAWS) in 2013.

He said farmers have struggled to get the hand labour they need for picking but the reasons why are "difficult to quantify".

He said: "Seasonal fruit and veg is only ripe at a certain time, it's not a permanent job, so unsurprisingly indigenous people in Britain don't want these jobs particularly.

"Traditionally they have always been done by transient workers. An example being East End housewives picking hops in Kent."

Another goal of the pilot scheme is to explore how to keep British horticulture competitive, as almost all other OECD countries source seasonal workers to pick fruit and vegetables.

Doing so will help keep migration to "sustainable levels," said home secretary Savid Javid, who added he is committed to having an immigration system which "supports all industry and ensures we welcome those who benefit Britain".

When asked about any potential backlash from the news, prompted by fears of less jobs on homesoil, Mr Smith said: "I'd like to think Clacton residents enjoy fresh strawberries which are available in the local shops more than they used to be, and like to see them on more supermarket shelves.

"The fact is, without seasonal workers that wouldn't happen. I can understand how people might not want to do this seasonal work, but with respect, you can't have it both ways.

"The alternative would be us importing strawberries from countries where farmers do have access to seasonal workers.

"You can't have fruit picked by seasonal workers but not want seasonal workers."

Chris Newenham, joint managing director of Tiptree jam company Wilkin and Sons, added: “While this is a positive step in the right direction, the devil is always in the detail and we have many questions on which we will seek clarity and reassurance.”

Denise Rossiter, chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce said: “This is good news, and it’s not before time.

"With most firms, across all regions and sectors, having difficulty filling job vacancies, it is critical the Government clarifies the rules for the new immigration system quickly.

“Now is the time to be shouting from the rooftops the UK is a great place to live and work.

"We need an immigration system which is open and flexible to help firms attract, and retain, the skills and labour they need to compete in global markets post-Brexit.”