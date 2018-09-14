OFFICERS are appealing for help to find a missing man from Clacton.

Essex Police are "very concerned" for the welfare of missing Javan Tutton.

Mr Tutton, 50, was last seen at 7pm on Thursday, September 13.

A police spokesman said: "Javan is just over 6ft tall and of a stocky build. "He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a green longed-sleeve shirt over the top and blue jogging bottoms.

"He was also wearing black trainers and a grey baseball cap.

"Officers are very concerned for his welfare and ask that, if you see him, you do not approach him and call us immediately."

Anyone with information on Mr Tutton's whereabouts can call 101 and ask for Clacton Police Station.